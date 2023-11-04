CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. Analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.