Piper Sandler Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $182.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.09.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

