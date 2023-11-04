Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chewy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Chewy by 38.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Chewy by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.