Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Head to Head Contrast

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $258.97 million 3.26 $81.82 million $3.02 9.46 Prosperity Bancshares $1.24 billion 4.38 $524.52 million $5.02 11.54

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for German American Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 1 3 6 1 2.64

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $65.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. German American Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 28.75% 15.08% 1.46% Prosperity Bancshares 30.16% 7.09% 1.26%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats German American Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.