Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Azul Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Azul stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.