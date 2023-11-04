Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cactus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

