Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WOSGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

WOSGF stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

