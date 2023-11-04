Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$16.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$18.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3835264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

