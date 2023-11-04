Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $28.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

