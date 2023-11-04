Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stephens

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In related news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $44,599.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 283.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

