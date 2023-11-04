Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.