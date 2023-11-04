Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $166.00.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

