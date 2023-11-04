SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

SOFI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 204.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,292,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 118.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

