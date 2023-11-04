JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.43 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EURN. Citigroup cut Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.01.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $11,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

