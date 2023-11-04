Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $420.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $450.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $388.03 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $197.83 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Saia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

