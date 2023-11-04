StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.6 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

