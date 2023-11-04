Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$42.40 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.68.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$31.47 and a 1-year high of C$38.98. The company has a market cap of C$21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2913386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.06%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.