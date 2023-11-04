Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

