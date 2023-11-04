PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.76.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

