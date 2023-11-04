Block (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Block Trading Up 10.6 %

SQ opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -110.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

