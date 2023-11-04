Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.65.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at $100,669,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,330.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

