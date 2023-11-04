Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to Sell at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Lyft stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

