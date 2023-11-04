Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $137.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get Globe Life alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,332. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.