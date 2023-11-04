Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMCR. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.29.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Immunocore by 45.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.