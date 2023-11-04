Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLW. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $589.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

