JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.29%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 920,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

