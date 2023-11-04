StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
SEAC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.
Insider Transactions at SeaChange International
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
