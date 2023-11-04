L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $216.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $242.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

