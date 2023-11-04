Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEF

Telefónica Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.