OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSUR. Stephens lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 253.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 765,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

