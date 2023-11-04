Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 144,416 shares of company stock worth $378,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
