Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Trading Up 1.3 %

Astronics stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $522.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Astronics by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Astronics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

