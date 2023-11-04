Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

