ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.16.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

