Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

