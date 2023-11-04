ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ONE Gas by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.