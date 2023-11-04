Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 29.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.