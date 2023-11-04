Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 288,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 23,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 80,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

