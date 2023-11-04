Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.90.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

SPG opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.