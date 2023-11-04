Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Aegon Stock Up 2.1 %

Aegon stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Aegon has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

