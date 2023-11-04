Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.94.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.