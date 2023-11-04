Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

