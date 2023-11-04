StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $672,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

