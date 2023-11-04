Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

