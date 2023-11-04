Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

