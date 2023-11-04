Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

