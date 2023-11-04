Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
