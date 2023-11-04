InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

