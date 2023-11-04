Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Stock Up 3.5 %

Kopin stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 553,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin



Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Recommended Stories

