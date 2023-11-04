Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 253.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

