RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RFIL. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.05.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 31,971 shares of company stock worth $90,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

